Przybylko, Blake help Union cruise to 3-0 win over Timbers

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 10:08 pm
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had a goal and an assist and Andre Blake made four saves to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Portland Timbers 3-0 on Sunday night.

Blake has three consecutive shutouts and four in his last five games. Philadelphia (4-2-2) has allowed just goal during that span.

Przybylko opened the scoring in the 26th minute, heading home a perfectly placed ball by Kai Wagner from the middle third to the top of the 6-yard box.

Portland (3-4-0), which had won back-to-back games by a combined score of 5-0, was scoreless for the first time since a 1-0 loss to Vancouver in the opener.

Sergio Santos re-directed a header by Przybylko, off a corner kick by Wagner, into the net to make it 2-0 in the 31st minute and Jack Elliott tapped a right-footer into an empty net from point-blank range to cap the scoring in the 63rd.

