PSG will decide late on injured Mbappe for Man City semi

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain will make a late decision whether to play Kylian Mbappe against Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.

The France striker missed the 2-1 victory over Lens in the French league on Saturday because of a calf injury.

Mbappe travelled with the squad to Manchester for the Champions League game on Tuesday, and he will train alone so his fitness can be assessed, Pochettino said.

“We haven’t decided if he is going to play,” he added.

A final decision will be taken on the day of the game.

Having Mbappe — one of the world’s best players — available will be vital for PSG, which lost the first leg 2-1 on Wednesday.

