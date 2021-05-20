On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Pujols hits 1st homer with Dodgers and 668th of his career

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 11:35 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer, his first for the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

He sent an 0-1 pitch from Merrill Kelly to right field, with Josh Reddick jumping to the top of the wall in an attempt to make the catch. Will Smith, who singled leading off, scored and Pujols was greeted by high-fives from his teammates in the dugout as the Dodgers led 2-0.

It was Pujols’ 668th career home run, most among active players and fifth all-time, and followed 445 he hit for the St. Louis Cardinals and 222 for the Los Angeles Angels.

The hit was his 3,256th, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray for 13th on the all-time list.

The 41-year-old slugger left the Angels and joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday. In his first game that night, Pujols produced a run-scoring single in his second at-bat.

The three-time NL MVP started at first base against the D-backs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

