Pulido scores twice, Sporting KC beat Whitecaps 3-0

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 8:34 pm
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals, one in each half, and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Sunday.

Pulido and Dániel Sallói scored goals four minutes apart in the first half.

It was the first time Kansas City (3-2-1) scored two goals in an opening half since its home opener on March 7 last year in a 4-0 win over Houston.

Sallói scored on a give-and-go at the 28th minute when he dropped it to Pulido who tapped it back to Sallói who punched it past keeper Maxime Crépeau.

Pulido drew a penalty kick at the 32nd minute when Ryan Raposo clipped him from behind in the box as he attempted to put a shot on goal.

Pulido sealed it at the 58th minute when he took a pass from Gadi Kinda, evaded a defender and put a shot between a pair of defenders and out of range of Crépeau.

Vancouver (2-3-1) didn’t earn its first corner until the 64th minute.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports News

Comments

