Pulisic 1st American man to feature in CL final

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 4:39 pm
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Christian Pulisic has become the first American man to play in a Champions League final.

The Chelsea forward came on as a substitute in the 66th minute with the London club leading Manchester City 1—0 in Porto on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Pulisic, who joined Chelsea in 2019, had a chance to double the lead when he lifted the ball over Ederson but wide in the 73rd.

___

