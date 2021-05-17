Trending:
Rangers host Yankees, look to build on Gibson’s solid performance

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (22-18, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (18-24, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA, .68 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-3, 6.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +237, Yankees -292; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Kyle Gibson. Gibson went seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts against Houston.

The Rangers are 9-10 in home games in 2020. Texas’s lineup has 51 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads the club with 10 homers.

The Yankees have gone 11-9 away from home. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.34. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 1.37 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 27 RBIs and is batting .289.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 17 extra base hits and is batting .290.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Gleyber Torres: (covid-19), Rougned Odor: (knee), Giancarlo Stanton: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

