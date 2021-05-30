Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rangers look to break 5-game losing streak against Mariners

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (22-32, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-27, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Hyeon-jong Yang (0-2, 5.47 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last five games.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Mariners are 11-8 against teams from the AL West. The Seattle offense has compiled a .203 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .266.

The Rangers have gone 8-13 against division opponents. Texas’s lineup has 62 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads them with 16 homers.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-2. Daniel Zamora recorded his first victory and Haniger went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Mike Foltynewicz took his fifth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 14 home runs and is batting .266.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 16 home runs and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .220 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

        Read more: Sports News

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (groin), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor