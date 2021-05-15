Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rangers look to end 4-game slide against Astros

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (18-22, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (22-17, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (0-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -183, Rangers +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Astros are 17-8 against the rest of their division. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .326 is third in the MLB. Yuli Gurriel leads the lineup with an OBP of .417.

The Rangers are 5-6 against the rest of their division. Texas has hit 49 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Adolis Garcia leads them with 10, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 10-4. Zack Greinke earned his third victory and Martin Maldonado went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Wes Benjamin registered his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gurriel leads the Astros with 30 RBIs and is batting .333.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .459.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration