Ravens sign free agent OT Villanueva away from Steelers

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 2:14 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal.

The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh.

A graduate of West Point, Villanueva spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing in 96 games with 90 starts. He has the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles with 96 consecutive games players and has started every game over the past five seasons.

Before he signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and then wound up on the Steelers’ practice squad, Villanueva spent 2010-13 as an active member of the Army, serving three tours of duty in Afghanistan. He was promoted to the rank of captain in April 2014.

Among the numerous honors for his military service Villanueva has received the Bronze Star Medal of Valor.

___

