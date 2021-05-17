On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 2:53 pm
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team’s final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday.

The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team’s decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory to keep alive its hopes of defending the league title. Madrid is two points behind Atlético Madrid ahead of the final round.

Kroos had already missed the team’s match at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, which it won 1-0 to stay in contention for the title. Kroos couldn’t play because he had been in isolation after having close contact with someone who had COVID-19.

Madrid said the player has remained in isolation since Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

