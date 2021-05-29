On Air: Federal News Network program
Red Bulls give Orlando City 1st loss of season, 2-1

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 3:46 pm
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Clark and Cristian Cásseres Jr. scored goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando 2-1, giving City its first loss of the season on Saturday.

Patryk Klimala whipped in a pass across the face of goal and Clark, who turned 18 on Thursday, tapped it home in the 35th minute to open the scoring for the Red Bulls (3-4-0). It was the homegrown player’s fourth straight game with a goal at Red Bull Arena.

Cásseres made it 2-0 for New York in the 60th minute, bending a free kick from behind the penalty arc into the upper left corner of the goal.

Silvester van der Water scored his first MLS goal in the 84th minute to pull Orlando City (3-1-3) back within one, but he misfired on another scoring chance that would have tied it in the 88th.

