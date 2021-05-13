Trending:
Red Sox look to stop 3-game losing streak against Athletics

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (23-15, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-16, first in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (2-2, 4.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -109, Athletics -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox are 10-11 in home games in 2020. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an OBP of .404.

The Athletics have gone 10-4 away from home. Oakland has hit 47 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with eight, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. James Kaprielian earned his first victory and Olson went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Eduardo Rodriguez took his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 20 extra base hits and is batting .328.

Olson leads the Athletics with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .534.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics: 7-3, .232 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Nick Pivetta: (covid-19), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Kike Hernandez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

