Reds to face Rockies on the road

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (17-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (15-24, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Rockies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Rockies are 13-10 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .406, good for fourth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with a .495 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Reds have gone 7-12 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .364.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-6. German Marquez notched his second victory and Garrett Hampson went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Wade Miley took his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with eight home runs and has 24 RBIs.

Winker leads the Reds with 44 hits and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back), Matt Adams: (shin).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (undisclosed), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

