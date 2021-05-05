Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 6:04 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The 31 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — Edwin Encarnación, dh.

HOUSTON (1) — Brad Peacock, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.

NEW YORK (1)— Erik Kratz, c.

TEXAS (2) — Juan Nicasio, rhp; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Mike Leake, rhp.

ATLANTA (4) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Nick Markakis, of.

CHICAGO (2) — Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Josh Phegley, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (3) — Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

MIAMI (3) — Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Sean Rodríguez, 3b.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b.

NEW YORK (5) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; René Rivera, c.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — David Robertson, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Matt Wieters, c.

WASHINGTON (2) — Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp.

