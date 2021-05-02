Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Report: Northwestern promotes Polisky to athletic director

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 11:56 pm
< a min read
      

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) —

Northwestern has decided to promote longtime deputy athletic director Mike Polisky replace Jim Phillips as athletic director, The Chicago Tribune reported on Sunday.

A Chicago-area native, Polisky joined Northwestern’s athletic department in 2010 after working for the Arena Football League’s Chicago Rush and American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. He worked closely with Phillips in branding and strategy and helped develop the “Chicago’s Big Ten Team” marketing campaign.

Phillips had been Northwestern’s AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities before he was hired as ACC commissioner in December. During his tenure the Wildcats won Big Ten division titles in football; the men’s basketball team made its first NCAA tournament appearance; and women’s lacrosse won three national titles.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Phillips oversaw the funding and development of Northwestern’s $270 million Walter Athletics Center and Ryan Fieldhouse indoor practice facility located on Lake Michigan’s shores.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19