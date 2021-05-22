On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Revs beat 10-man Red Bulls 3-1, stay atop Eastern Conference

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou had a goal and an assist on Saturday night, and the New England Revolution beat the 10-man New York Red Bulls 3-1 to stay atop the Eastern Conference standings on Saturday night.

Bou tied it 1-1 in the 36th minute, splitting a pair of defenders on a run created by Arnór Ingvi Traustason’s through ball and finishing into the right corner.

Tajon Buchanan gave the Revolution (4-1-2) a 2-1 lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time with an acute angle finish, also assisted by Traustason.

Adam Buksa capped the scoring in the 82nd minute with a close-range finish of Bou’s cross.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

The Red Bulls (2-4-0) led when Andrés Reyes headed home Frankie Amaya’s corner in the seventh minute. Reyes was sent off with his second yellow card in the 38th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds