On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Right-hander Nate Pearson sent to minors by Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 5:39 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays optioned top prospect Nate Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and recalled right-hander Jeremy Beasley.

Pearson struggled in his first start this season, allowing three runs, four and five walks over 2 1/3 innings Sunday in a 7-4 loss at Houston. The 24-year-old right-hander debuted last July and started this season on the injured list with a right adductor strain.

“The main reason we sent him down is because we want him to get more consistency coming off his injury,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said before Tuesday’s game at Atlanta. “He made some strides in his first Triple-A outing but he’s still got some work to do.”

Montoyo said left-hander Anthony Kay will fill the spot in Toronto’s starting rotation. Kay is 0-2 with a 10.24 ERA in three games. He was 2-0 with a 5.14 ERA over 13 appearances last year.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Beasley was acquired from Arizona last month for cash.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Monterey seizes massive haul of illicit weapons in the North Arabian Sea