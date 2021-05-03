Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rockies game against Giants postponed due to rain

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 5:34 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies postponed Monday’s game against San Francisco due to rain expected to last throughout the night.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday. The first game will be at 5:40 p.m. EDT and the second one will start no later than 45 minutes after the first game. Both games will be seven innings.

The forecast for Monday night called for rain and cooler temperatures. It was scheduled to be around 43 degrees at first pitch.

Germán Márquez was slated to start Monday night for the Rockies. The Giants were scheduled to counter with Aaron Sanchez.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season