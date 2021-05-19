Trending:
Rockies look to break 4-game losing streak against Padres

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 3:08 am
2 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (15-28, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (26-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-1, 4.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 3.07 ERA, .93 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -261, Rockies +215; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Padres are 16-11 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .322 is fifth in the league. Trent Grisham leads the team with an OBP of .374.

The Rockies are 8-20 against NL West Division teams. The Colorado offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .327.

The Padres won the last meeting 2-1. Pierce Johnson recorded his first victory and Jake Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with two doubles for San Diego. Daniel Bard took his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 28 RBIs and is batting .224.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 19 extra base hits and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .269 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Wil Myers: (covid-19), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (health and safety protocols), Eric Hosmer: (covid-19).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

