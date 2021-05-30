Rockies look to end 5-game skid against Pirates

Colorado Rockies (19-34, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (20-31, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Pirates are 10-14 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .352, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .483 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Rockies are 3-22 on the road. Colorado is hitting a collective .235 this season, led by C.J. Cron with an average of .274.

The Pirates won the last meeting 4-0. Mitch Keller earned his third victory and Adam Frazier went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Austin Gomber registered his fifth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 22 extra base hits and is batting .290.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 24 extra base hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .239 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .187 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.