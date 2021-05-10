Rockies take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Padres

San Diego Padres (19-16, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-22, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.76 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies are 7-16 against teams from the NL West. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .314.

The Padres are 12-10 against NL West Division opponents. San Diego is hitting a collective .232 this season, led by Eric Hosmer with an average of .299.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .496.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 12 extra base hits and is batting .240.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .259 batting average, 6.53 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Padres: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: (right groin), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

