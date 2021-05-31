Rodriguez expected to start for the Red Sox against Astros

Boston Red Sox (32-20, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (28-24, second in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Astros: Jose Urquidy (3-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Boston will square off on Monday.

The Astros are 17-12 in home games in 2020. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .329 is third in the league. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .379.

The Red Sox are 16-7 on the road. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an OBP of .393.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker ranks second on the Astros with 21 extra base hits and is batting .231.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 14 home runs and has 43 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Michael Brantley: (hamstring), Yordan Alvarez: (wrist), Yuli Gurriel: (finger), Jason Castro: (achilles).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

