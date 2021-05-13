Trending:
Royals look to end 10-game skid against Tigers

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (16-19, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (12-24, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-1, 108.00 ERA, 12.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -113, Royals -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games.

The Tigers are 7-13 against the rest of their division. Detroit is slugging .352 as a unit. Wilson Ramos leads the team with a .464 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Royals are 7-13 against division opponents. Kansas City has a collective .234 this season, led by Andrew Benintendi with an average of .276.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-2. Casey Mize earned his second victory and Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Detroit. Danny Duffy registered his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum is second on the Tigers with four home runs and has 10 RBIs.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 23 RBIs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Royals: 0-10, .221 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Wilson Ramos: (lumbar spine strain), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (left trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Cam Gallagher: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

