Royals take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Indians

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland Indians (16-13, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (16-13, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (0-1, 6.27 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (4-1, .60 ERA, .97 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -131, Indians +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Royals are 7-7 against the rest of their division. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Andrew Benintendi leads the team with an average of .287.

The Indians are 14-8 against division opponents. Cleveland has hit 39 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads them with nine, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-4. Nick Wittgren earned his second victory and Josh Naylor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Wade Davis registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Royals with 21 RBIs and is batting .255.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 15 extra base hits and 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Indians: 8-2, .223 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (left trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Cam Gallagher: (concussion).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Topics
