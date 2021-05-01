On Air: Meet the Press
Rubín scores 2 goals, Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC 3-1

By The Associated Press
May 1, 2021 4:06 pm
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Rubio Rubín scored two second-half goals on Saturday, and Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1.

Rubín gave Salt Lake (2-0-0) a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute with his first MLS goal and scored again in the 77th minute with a low-skidding strike from the top left corner of the 18-yard box. Rubín’s parents were in attendance for the first time in his professional career.

Alan Pulido opened the scoring for Sporting (1-1-1) in the 17th minute. Khiry Shelton sent a pass across the top of the 18-yard box, Gianluca Busio drew in defender Justen Glad with a dummy run and the wide-open Pulido finished with a right-footed shot from 15 yards.

Damir Kreilach, who assisted both of Rubín’s goals, tied it for Salt Lake in the 35th minute, heading home Andrew Brody’s cross.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

