Rutgers adds NCAA champ Anthony Ashnault to wrestling staff

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 4:17 pm
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Ashnault has been hired as an assistant coach at Rutgers.

Coach Scott Goodale announced the hiring on Tuesday of the Scarlet Knights’ all-time leader in wrestling wins.

The only four-time All-American and three-time Big Ten champion in program history, Ashnault wrestled for the Scarlet Knights from 2014-19 and capped his collegiate career with an individual title at the 2019 NCAA championships in Pittsburgh.

“Anthony not only represents the core values that shape our championship culture, but demonstrates that NCAA and Big Ten titles can be won right here at Rutgers,” athletic director Pat Hobbs said.

“Bringing Anthony back on Goodale’s staff is incredibly exciting. He will have a tremendous impact on our student-athletes who are all attempting to accomplish the same dreams Anthony had when he competed for the Scarlet Knights.”

A New Jersey native, Ashnault had a program-record 123 wins. He had a 32-0 record as a senior in 2018-19 en route to 149-pound NCAA and Big Ten titles.

Ashnault competed most recently wrestling at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in April in Texas.

