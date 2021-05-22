On Air: Federal News Network program
Ruud beats Shapovalov to win Geneva Open title

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 12:37 pm
GENEVA (AP) — Casper Ruud warmed up for the French Open by winning the Geneva Open final on Saturday, beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Third-seeded Ruud served more cleanly and allowed no break-point chances to second-seeded Shapovalov.

Ruud clinched with his first match point when Shapovalov sent a backhand service return long. The 15th-ranked Canadian’s record in finals fell to 1-2.

A second career title lifted Ruud’s record to 2-2 in finals, all at clay-court events. The 22-year-old Norwegian’s previous title was at Buenos Aires last year.

“This week has been unbelievable for me,” said Ruud, whose ranking is set to rise from No. 21. “(The weather) has been challenging this week but it was nice to get some sun today.”

“I’m looking forward to Paris, I hope I can be in the second week,” he said.

The main draw begins at Roland Garros on May 30.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

