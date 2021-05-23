Trending:
Sallói, Pulido help Sporting KC rally, beat Earthquakes 3-1

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 12:03 am
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alan Pulido and Dániel Sallói each had a goal and an assist to help Sporting Kansas City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Saturday night.

Tim Melia had four saves, including a diving one-handed stop of a shot by Cristian Espinoza in the 52nd minute, for Kansas City (4-2-1).

Pulido took a pass from Sallói, faked left and blasted a shot from the top of the penalty area that deflected off defender Tommy Thompson and then the crossbar before finding the net to give Sporting a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Javier López took a corner kick by Espinoza and, on the second touch, side-netted a left-footer from outside the area to give San Jose (3-4-0) a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. Jaylin Lindsey answered with a goal in the 15th, running onto a ball by Pulido near the right post and rolling a shot inside the far post to make it 1-1.

Sallói capped the scoring in the 75th, bending a shot just outside the reach of goalkeeper James Marcinkowski.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

