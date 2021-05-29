Trending:
San Diego 10, Houston 3

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 1:09 am
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 10 11 10 6 9
Pham lf 4 2 2 2 2 0 .214
Machado dh 5 1 1 1 1 3 .228
Cronenworth 2b 6 1 1 1 0 0 .288
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 2 1 1 .302
Hosmer 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Mateo cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Myers rf 5 1 2 1 1 0 .238
Profar cf-1b 6 1 1 2 0 1 .243
Rivas c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Caratini c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .233
Kim 3b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .203
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 7 3 10 9
Altuve 2b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .299
Díaz dh 6 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Tucker rf 5 0 2 0 1 1 .237
Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .305
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .309
Correa ss 2 1 1 0 3 1 .272
McCormick lf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .188
Straw cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .236
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .163
San Diego 001 000 010 17_10 11 0
Houston 000 200 000 10_3 7 2

E_Correa (3), Altuve (2). LOB_San Diego 12, Houston 15. 2B_Machado (7), Myers (6), Tucker 2 (9), Straw (5). HR_Pham (3), off Valdez; Tatis Jr. (14), off Javier; McCormick (4), off Lamet. RBIs_Pham 2 (15), Tatis Jr. 2 (32), Machado (30), Kim (14), Cronenworth (18), Myers (17), Profar 2 (16), McCormick 3 (16). SB_Tatis Jr. (12). CS_Straw (4). SF_Tatis Jr., McCormick.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Kim, Myers, Profar); Houston 10 (Bregman 2, Maldonado, Gurriel, McCormick 2, Altuve). RISP_San Diego 7 for 15; Houston 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Myers, Mateo, Gurriel 2. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Profar).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet 3 5 2 2 2 3 64 2.57
Ramirez 2 1 0 0 2 2 43 5.06
Adams 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.65
Crismatt 2 1 0 0 2 2 37 2.53
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.11
Melancon, W, 1-0 1 0 1 0 3 0 28 0.77
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.57
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez 4 2 1 1 2 4 72 2.25
Javier 4 2 1 1 2 4 67 3.08
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.25
Stanek 1 1 1 0 2 0 23 3.68
Raley, L, 2-3 0 3 4 3 0 0 9 7.52
Bielak 1 3 3 0 0 0 20 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Bielak 2-2. IBB_off Ramirez (Correa), off Crismatt (Correa), off Stanek (Tatis Jr.). HBP_Valdez (Hosmer), Adams (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_4:43. A_32,045 (41,168).

