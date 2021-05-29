San Diego 10, Houston 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|10
|11
|10
|6
|9
|
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.214
|Machado dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.228
|Cronenworth 2b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.302
|Hosmer 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Mateo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Myers rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Profar cf-1b
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Rivas c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Caratini c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Kim 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.203
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|7
|3
|10
|9
|
|Altuve 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Díaz dh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.305
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.272
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.188
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.163
|San Diego
|001
|000
|010
|17_10
|11
|0
|Houston
|000
|200
|000
|10_3
|7
|2
E_Correa (3), Altuve (2). LOB_San Diego 12, Houston 15. 2B_Machado (7), Myers (6), Tucker 2 (9), Straw (5). HR_Pham (3), off Valdez; Tatis Jr. (14), off Javier; McCormick (4), off Lamet. RBIs_Pham 2 (15), Tatis Jr. 2 (32), Machado (30), Kim (14), Cronenworth (18), Myers (17), Profar 2 (16), McCormick 3 (16). SB_Tatis Jr. (12). CS_Straw (4). SF_Tatis Jr., McCormick.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Kim, Myers, Profar); Houston 10 (Bregman 2, Maldonado, Gurriel, McCormick 2, Altuve). RISP_San Diego 7 for 15; Houston 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Myers, Mateo, Gurriel 2. GIDP_Altuve.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Profar).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|64
|2.57
|Ramirez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|43
|5.06
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.65
|Crismatt
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|2.53
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.11
|Melancon, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|28
|0.77
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.57
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|72
|2.25
|Javier
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|67
|3.08
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.25
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|23
|3.68
|Raley, L, 2-3
|0
|
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|9
|7.52
|Bielak
|1
|
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Bielak 2-2. IBB_off Ramirez (Correa), off Crismatt (Correa), off Stanek (Tatis Jr.). HBP_Valdez (Hosmer), Adams (Maldonado).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_4:43. A_32,045 (41,168).
