San Diego 10, Houston 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 10 11 10 6 9 Pham lf 4 2 2 2 2 0 .214 Machado dh 5 1 1 1 1 3 .228 Cronenworth 2b 6 1 1 1 0 0 .288 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 2 1 1 .302 Hosmer 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Mateo cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Myers rf 5 1 2 1 1 0 .238 Profar cf-1b 6 1 1 2 0 1 .243 Rivas c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Caratini c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .233 Kim 3b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .203

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 7 3 10 9 Altuve 2b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .299 Díaz dh 6 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Tucker rf 5 0 2 0 1 1 .237 Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .305 Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .309 Correa ss 2 1 1 0 3 1 .272 McCormick lf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .188 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .236 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .163

San Diego 001 000 010 17_10 11 0 Houston 000 200 000 10_3 7 2

E_Correa (3), Altuve (2). LOB_San Diego 12, Houston 15. 2B_Machado (7), Myers (6), Tucker 2 (9), Straw (5). HR_Pham (3), off Valdez; Tatis Jr. (14), off Javier; McCormick (4), off Lamet. RBIs_Pham 2 (15), Tatis Jr. 2 (32), Machado (30), Kim (14), Cronenworth (18), Myers (17), Profar 2 (16), McCormick 3 (16). SB_Tatis Jr. (12). CS_Straw (4). SF_Tatis Jr., McCormick.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Kim, Myers, Profar); Houston 10 (Bregman 2, Maldonado, Gurriel, McCormick 2, Altuve). RISP_San Diego 7 for 15; Houston 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Myers, Mateo, Gurriel 2. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Profar).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet 3 5 2 2 2 3 64 2.57 Ramirez 2 1 0 0 2 2 43 5.06 Adams 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.65 Crismatt 2 1 0 0 2 2 37 2.53 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.11 Melancon, W, 1-0 1 0 1 0 3 0 28 0.77 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.57

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez 4 2 1 1 2 4 72 2.25 Javier 4 2 1 1 2 4 67 3.08 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.25 Stanek 1 1 1 0 2 0 23 3.68 Raley, L, 2-3 0 3 4 3 0 0 9 7.52 Bielak 1 3 3 0 0 0 20 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Bielak 2-2. IBB_off Ramirez (Correa), off Crismatt (Correa), off Stanek (Tatis Jr.). HBP_Valdez (Hosmer), Adams (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_4:43. A_32,045 (41,168).

