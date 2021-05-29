San Diego 10, Houston 3

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|10
|11
|10
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|7
|3
|
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Altuve 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Díaz dh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mateo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Profar cf-1b
|6
|1
|1
|2
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rivas c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Caratini c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kim 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|001
|000
|010
|17
|—
|10
|Houston
|000
|200
|000
|10
|—
|3
E_Correa (3), Altuve (2). DP_San Diego 1, Houston 0. LOB_San Diego 12, Houston 15. 2B_Machado (7), Myers (6), Tucker 2 (9), Straw (5). HR_Pham (3), Tatis Jr. (14), McCormick (4). SB_Tatis Jr. (12). SF_Tatis Jr. (4), McCormick (2).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamet
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Ramirez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Crismatt
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Javier
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Raley L,2-3
|0
|
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|Bielak
|1
|
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
Lamet pitched to 2 batters in the 4th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.
HBP_Valdez (Hosmer), Adams (Maldonado).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_4:43. A_32,045 (41,168).
