San Diego 10, Houston 3

San Diego Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 45 10 11 10 Totals 37 3 7 3 Pham lf 4 2 2 2 Altuve 2b 6 0 0 0 Machado dh 5 1 1 1 Díaz dh 6 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 6 1 1 1 Tucker rf 5 0 2 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 2 Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 Hosmer 1b 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 0 Mateo cf 5 1 1 0 Correa ss 2 1 1 0 Myers rf 5 1 2 1 McCormick lf 3 1 1 3 Profar cf-1b 6 1 1 2 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Rivas c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 Caratini c 2 1 1 0 Kim 3b 5 1 1 1

San Diego 001 000 010 17 — 10 Houston 000 200 000 10 — 3

E_Correa (3), Altuve (2). DP_San Diego 1, Houston 0. LOB_San Diego 12, Houston 15. 2B_Machado (7), Myers (6), Tucker 2 (9), Straw (5). HR_Pham (3), Tatis Jr. (14), McCormick (4). SB_Tatis Jr. (12). SF_Tatis Jr. (4), McCormick (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Lamet 3 5 2 2 2 3 Ramirez 2 1 0 0 2 2 Adams 1 0 0 0 1 0 Crismatt 2 1 0 0 2 2 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 Melancon W,1-0 1 0 1 0 3 0 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Valdez 4 2 1 1 2 4 Javier 4 2 1 1 2 4 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stanek 1 1 1 0 2 0 Raley L,2-3 0 3 4 3 0 0 Bielak 1 3 3 0 0 0

Lamet pitched to 2 batters in the 4th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Valdez (Hosmer), Adams (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_4:43. A_32,045 (41,168).

