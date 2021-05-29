Trending:
San Diego 10, Houston 3

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 1:11 am
< a min read
      
San Diego Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 10 11 10 Totals 37 3 7 3
Pham lf 4 2 2 2 Altuve 2b 6 0 0 0
Machado dh 5 1 1 1 Díaz dh 6 0 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 6 1 1 1 Tucker rf 5 0 2 0
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 2 Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0
Hosmer 1b 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 0
Mateo cf 5 1 1 0 Correa ss 2 1 1 0
Myers rf 5 1 2 1 McCormick lf 3 1 1 3
Profar cf-1b 6 1 1 2 Straw cf 3 0 1 0
Rivas c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0
Caratini c 2 1 1 0
Kim 3b 5 1 1 1
San Diego 001 000 010 17 10
Houston 000 200 000 10 3

E_Correa (3), Altuve (2). DP_San Diego 1, Houston 0. LOB_San Diego 12, Houston 15. 2B_Machado (7), Myers (6), Tucker 2 (9), Straw (5). HR_Pham (3), Tatis Jr. (14), McCormick (4). SB_Tatis Jr. (12). SF_Tatis Jr. (4), McCormick (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lamet 3 5 2 2 2 3
Ramirez 2 1 0 0 2 2
Adams 1 0 0 0 1 0
Crismatt 2 1 0 0 2 2
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon W,1-0 1 0 1 0 3 0
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Valdez 4 2 1 1 2 4
Javier 4 2 1 1 2 4
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 1 1 0 2 0
Raley L,2-3 0 3 4 3 0 0
Bielak 1 3 3 0 0 0

Lamet pitched to 2 batters in the 4th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Valdez (Hosmer), Adams (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_4:43. A_32,045 (41,168).

