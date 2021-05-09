San Diego 11, San Francisco 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 11 16 10 3 8 Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 2 2 0 2 .240 g-Kim ph-3b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .190 Grisham cf 5 1 1 2 1 1 .293 Machado 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .228 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hosmer 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .307 Nola 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Myers rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .257 Cronenworth 2b-1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .279 Profar lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Caratini c 5 2 2 0 0 1 .227 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Weathers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Pham ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .190 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Mateo ph-ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 8 1 3 10 Tauchman lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .216 Posey c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .400 e-Casali ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .116 Belt 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .226 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281 Crawford ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .233 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Duggar cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Webb ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Dubón ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ruf p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Cueto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Slater ph-cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231

San Diego 041 000 042_11 16 0 San Francisco 000 000 010_1 8 1

a-struck out for Cueto in the 3rd. b-struck out for Wisler in the 5th. c-doubled for García in the 7th. d-singled for Pagán in the 8th. e-grounded out for Posey in the 8th. f-doubled for Pomeranz in the 9th. g-sacrificed for Tatis Jr. in the 9th.

E_Álvarez (1). LOB_San Diego 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Caratini (3), Hosmer (6), Cronenworth (7), Mateo (3), Yastrzemski (7), Dubón (4), Longoria (8). 3B_Grisham (1). HR_Cronenworth (3), off Cueto; Tatis Jr. (9), off Cueto. RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (11), Tatis Jr. 2 (14), Myers (15), Grisham 2 (11), Hosmer (20), Mateo (5), Kim (5), Crawford (18). SF_Kim, Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Paddack, Cronenworth, Grisham); San Francisco 4 (Belt, Crawford, Yastrzemski, Flores). RISP_San Diego 6 for 15; San Francisco 1 for 8.

GIDP_Belt.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack 3 4 0 0 1 4 53 4.78 Weathers, W, 2-1 3 1 0 0 1 3 54 0.81 Pagán 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 2.57 Pomeranz 1 1 1 1 1 0 16 1.98 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.22

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, L, 2-1 3 8 5 5 1 2 64 3.52 Wisler 2 0 0 0 0 2 20 6.75 García 2 1 0 0 2 3 28 6.48 Álvarez 1 4 4 2 0 1 29 4.35 Ruf 1 3 2 2 0 0 21 18.00

IBB_off García (Myers).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:08. A_10,008 (41,915).

