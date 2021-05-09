San Diego 11, San Francisco 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|11
|16
|10
|3
|8
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.240
|g-Kim ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.293
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Nola 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.279
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Caratini c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pham ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Mateo ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|3
|10
|
|Tauchman lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Posey c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|e-Casali ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.116
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Duggar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Webb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Dubón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ruf p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Cueto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Slater ph-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|San Diego
|041
|000
|042_11
|16
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010_1
|8
|1
a-struck out for Cueto in the 3rd. b-struck out for Wisler in the 5th. c-doubled for García in the 7th. d-singled for Pagán in the 8th. e-grounded out for Posey in the 8th. f-doubled for Pomeranz in the 9th. g-sacrificed for Tatis Jr. in the 9th.
E_Álvarez (1). LOB_San Diego 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Caratini (3), Hosmer (6), Cronenworth (7), Mateo (3), Yastrzemski (7), Dubón (4), Longoria (8). 3B_Grisham (1). HR_Cronenworth (3), off Cueto; Tatis Jr. (9), off Cueto. RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (11), Tatis Jr. 2 (14), Myers (15), Grisham 2 (11), Hosmer (20), Mateo (5), Kim (5), Crawford (18). SF_Kim, Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Paddack, Cronenworth, Grisham); San Francisco 4 (Belt, Crawford, Yastrzemski, Flores). RISP_San Diego 6 for 15; San Francisco 1 for 8.
GIDP_Belt.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|53
|4.78
|Weathers, W, 2-1
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|54
|0.81
|Pagán
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.57
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|1.98
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.22
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, L, 2-1
|3
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|64
|3.52
|Wisler
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|6.75
|García
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|28
|6.48
|Álvarez
|1
|
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|29
|4.35
|Ruf
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|18.00
IBB_off García (Myers).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:08. A_10,008 (41,915).
