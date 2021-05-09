Trending:
San Diego 11, San Francisco 1

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 8:10 pm
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 11 16 10 Totals 33 1 8 1
Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 2 2 Tauchman lf 5 0 1 0
Kim ph-3b 0 0 0 1 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 2 0
Grisham cf 5 1 1 2 Posey c 2 0 1 0
Machado 3b 5 1 1 0 Casali ph-c 1 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 1 0 0
Hosmer 1b 5 0 3 1 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0
Nola 2b 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 1
Myers rf 4 1 2 1 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0
Crnenworth 2b-1b 4 2 2 2 Duggar cf 1 0 0 0
Profar lf 5 1 1 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0
Caratini c 5 2 2 0 Webb ph 1 0 0 0
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0
Weathers p 1 0 0 0 Dubón ph 1 0 1 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0
Pham ph 1 1 1 0 Ruf p 1 0 0 0
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 Cueto p 0 0 0 0
Mateo ph-ss 1 0 1 1 Slater ph-cf 4 0 1 0
San Diego 041 000 042 11
San Francisco 000 000 010 1

E_Álvarez (1). DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Caratini (3), Hosmer (6), Cronenworth (7), Mateo (3), Yastrzemski (7), Dubón (4), Longoria (8). 3B_Grisham (1). HR_Cronenworth (3), Tatis Jr. (9). SF_Kim (1), Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack 3 4 0 0 1 4
Weathers W,2-1 3 1 0 0 1 3
Pagán 1 2 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz 1 1 1 1 1 0
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Cueto L,2-1 3 8 5 5 1 2
Wisler 2 0 0 0 0 2
García 2 1 0 0 2 3
Álvarez 1 4 4 2 0 1
Ruf 1 3 2 2 0 0

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:08. A_10,008 (41,915).

Sports News

