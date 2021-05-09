San Diego 11, San Francisco 1

San Diego San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 11 16 10 Totals 33 1 8 1 Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 2 2 Tauchman lf 5 0 1 0 Kim ph-3b 0 0 0 1 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 2 0 Grisham cf 5 1 1 2 Posey c 2 0 1 0 Machado 3b 5 1 1 0 Casali ph-c 1 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 1 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 0 3 1 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 Nola 2b 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 1 Myers rf 4 1 2 1 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 Crnenworth 2b-1b 4 2 2 2 Duggar cf 1 0 0 0 Profar lf 5 1 1 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 5 2 2 0 Webb ph 1 0 0 0 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Weathers p 1 0 0 0 Dubón ph 1 0 1 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Pham ph 1 1 1 0 Ruf p 1 0 0 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 Cueto p 0 0 0 0 Mateo ph-ss 1 0 1 1 Slater ph-cf 4 0 1 0

San Diego 041 000 042 — 11 San Francisco 000 000 010 — 1

E_Álvarez (1). DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Caratini (3), Hosmer (6), Cronenworth (7), Mateo (3), Yastrzemski (7), Dubón (4), Longoria (8). 3B_Grisham (1). HR_Cronenworth (3), Tatis Jr. (9). SF_Kim (1), Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Paddack 3 4 0 0 1 4 Weathers W,2-1 3 1 0 0 1 3 Pagán 1 2 0 0 0 1 Pomeranz 1 1 1 1 1 0 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2

San Francisco Cueto L,2-1 3 8 5 5 1 2 Wisler 2 0 0 0 0 2 García 2 1 0 0 2 3 Álvarez 1 4 4 2 0 1 Ruf 1 3 2 2 0 0

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:08. A_10,008 (41,915).

