San Diego 11, San Francisco 1

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|11
|16
|10
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Tauchman lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kim ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Posey c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Casali ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nola 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crnenworth 2b-1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Duggar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Webb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ruf p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cueto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Slater ph-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|San Diego
|041
|000
|042
|—
|11
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Álvarez (1). DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Caratini (3), Hosmer (6), Cronenworth (7), Mateo (3), Yastrzemski (7), Dubón (4), Longoria (8). 3B_Grisham (1). HR_Cronenworth (3), Tatis Jr. (9). SF_Kim (1), Crawford (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Weathers W,2-1
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pagán
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto L,2-1
|3
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Wisler
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Álvarez
|1
|
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Ruf
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:08. A_10,008 (41,915).
