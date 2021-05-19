San Diego 2, Colorado 1

Colorado San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 1 6 1 Totals 34 2 6 1 Hampson cf 5 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Story ss 5 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 3 0 Cron 1b 4 1 3 0 Nola c 4 0 1 0 Trejo pr-2b 1 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 1 0 0 Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 Kim ss 4 0 1 0 Fuentes 3b-1b 4 0 2 1 Profar 1b 4 0 1 1 Daza lf 3 0 0 0 Mateo rf 4 1 0 0 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Snell p 2 0 0 0 Tapia ph 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0 Marcano ph 1 0 0 0 Gomber p 2 0 0 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Joe ph 1 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 0 0 0 0 Nuñez ph-c 1 0 0 0

Colorado 010 000 000 0 — 1 San Diego 010 000 000 1 — 2

E_Fuentes (6). LOB_Colorado 10, San Diego 7. 2B_Blackmon (8), Fuentes (5), Cron (5), Kim (3), Cronenworth 2 (10). 3B_Fuentes (1). S_O’Grady (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Gomber 6 5 1 1 1 7 Sheffield 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bard L,1-3 1 1-3 0 1 0 0 2

San Diego Snell 6 5 1 1 1 11 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 Melancon 1 1 0 0 2 1 Johnson W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3

WP_Bard, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:40. A_15,250 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.