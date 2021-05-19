Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 2, Colorado 1

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 2:08 am
< a min read
      
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 1 6 1 Totals 34 2 6 1
Hampson cf 5 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0
Story ss 5 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0
McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 3 0
Cron 1b 4 1 3 0 Nola c 4 0 1 0
Trejo pr-2b 1 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 1 0 0
Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 Kim ss 4 0 1 0
Fuentes 3b-1b 4 0 2 1 Profar 1b 4 0 1 1
Daza lf 3 0 0 0 Mateo rf 4 1 0 0
Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Snell p 2 0 0 0
Tapia ph 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 Marcano ph 1 0 0 0
Gomber p 2 0 0 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0
Joe ph 1 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 0 0 0 0
Nuñez ph-c 1 0 0 0
Colorado 010 000 000 0 1
San Diego 010 000 000 1 2

E_Fuentes (6). LOB_Colorado 10, San Diego 7. 2B_Blackmon (8), Fuentes (5), Cron (5), Kim (3), Cronenworth 2 (10). 3B_Fuentes (1). S_O’Grady (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gomber 6 5 1 1 1 7
Sheffield 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bard L,1-3 1 1-3 0 1 0 0 2
San Diego
Snell 6 5 1 1 1 11
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon 1 1 0 0 2 1
Johnson W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3

WP_Bard, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

T_3:40. A_15,250 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research