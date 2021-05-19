San Diego 2, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|1
|
|Hampson cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trejo pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Profar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Daza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Snell p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomber p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nuñez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|010
|000
|000
|0
|—
|1
|San Diego
|010
|000
|000
|1
|—
|2
E_Fuentes (6). LOB_Colorado 10, San Diego 7. 2B_Blackmon (8), Fuentes (5), Cron (5), Kim (3), Cronenworth 2 (10). 3B_Fuentes (1). S_O’Grady (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Sheffield
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard L,1-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Johnson W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP_Bard, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:40. A_15,250 (40,209).
