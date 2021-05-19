San Diego 2, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|6
|1
|4
|18
|
|Hampson cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Story ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.256
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|1-Trejo pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Fuentes 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Daza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.327
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|c-Tapia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomber p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|a-Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Nuñez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|1
|1
|11
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Profar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Mateo rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Snell p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Marcano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-O’Grady ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Colorado
|010
|000
|000
|0_1
|6
|1
|San Diego
|010
|000
|000
|1_2
|6
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Gomber in the 7th. b-struck out for Adams in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Díaz in the 9th. d-grounded out for Kinley in the 9th. e-sacrificed for Johnson in the 10th.
1-ran for Cron in the 9th.
E_Fuentes (6). LOB_Colorado 10, San Diego 7. 2B_Blackmon (8), Fuentes (5), Cron (5), Kim (3), Cronenworth 2 (10). 3B_Fuentes (1). RBIs_Fuentes (24), Profar (11). S_O’Grady.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (Gomber, Díaz, Fuentes, Nuñez, Trejo); San Diego 5 (Snell 2, Pham 2, Nola). RISP_Colorado 1 for 13; San Diego 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Daza, Profar, Mateo.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|96
|4.96
|Sheffield
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.32
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|5.50
|Bard, L, 1-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|28
|5.62
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|11
|97
|3.79
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.29
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.00
|Melancon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|0.92
|Johnson, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|16
|3.38
IBB_off Melancon (Tapia), off Johnson (McMahon). WP_Bard, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:40. A_15,250 (40,209).
Comments