San Diego 2, Colorado 1

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 2:06 am
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 6 1 4 18
Hampson cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Story ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .258
McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .256
Cron 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .309
1-Trejo pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .242
Fuentes 3b-1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .260
Daza lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .327
Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .118
c-Tapia ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .284
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gomber p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .067
a-Joe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Nuñez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 6 1 1 11
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .306
Nola c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Pham lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .183
Kim ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .198
Profar 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .243
Mateo rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .244
Snell p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Marcano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-O’Grady ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Colorado 010 000 000 0_1 6 1
San Diego 010 000 000 1_2 6 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gomber in the 7th. b-struck out for Adams in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Díaz in the 9th. d-grounded out for Kinley in the 9th. e-sacrificed for Johnson in the 10th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

E_Fuentes (6). LOB_Colorado 10, San Diego 7. 2B_Blackmon (8), Fuentes (5), Cron (5), Kim (3), Cronenworth 2 (10). 3B_Fuentes (1). RBIs_Fuentes (24), Profar (11). S_O’Grady.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (Gomber, Díaz, Fuentes, Nuñez, Trejo); San Diego 5 (Snell 2, Pham 2, Nola). RISP_Colorado 1 for 13; San Diego 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Daza, Profar, Mateo.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber 6 5 1 1 1 7 96 4.96
Sheffield 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.32
Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 5.50
Bard, L, 1-3 1 1-3 0 1 0 0 2 28 5.62
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 6 5 1 1 1 11 97 3.79
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.29
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.00
Melancon 1 1 0 0 2 1 21 0.92
Johnson, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3 16 3.38

IBB_off Melancon (Tapia), off Johnson (McMahon). WP_Bard, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:40. A_15,250 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

