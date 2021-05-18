San Diego 7, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|5
|
|Tapia lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Joe 1b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andreoli cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Daza rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Darvish p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mateo 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Diego
|300
|202
|00x
|—
|7
E_Gray 2 (2), Story (5), Kim (4). DP_Colorado 4, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Hampson (8), Caratini (4), Machado (5), Darvish (1). 3B_Grisham (2). HR_Machado (6). SB_Story (7).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,4-4
|5
|2-3
|10
|7
|5
|1
|1
|Gilbreath
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Santos
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish W,4-1
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Crismatt
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Darvish pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Gray (Cronenworth). WP_Gray, Gilbreath.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:55. A_15,250 (40,209).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments