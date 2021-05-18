Trending:
San Diego 7, Colorado 0

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 1:26 am
< a min read
      
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 33 7 11 5
Tapia lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 1 0
Joe 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 Andreoli cf 1 0 0 0
Story ss 4 0 1 0 Machado 3b 4 1 2 2
McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 2 0
Daza rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Marcano 2b 0 0 0 0
Hampson cf 3 0 2 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Santos p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady rf 3 1 0 0
Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 Profar 1b 4 2 2 0
Gray p 2 0 0 0 Kim ss 3 0 1 1
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 0 1 2
Trejo 2b 1 0 0 0 Darvish p 3 1 1 0
Mateo 3b 1 0 1 0
Colorado 000 000 000 0
San Diego 300 202 00x 7

E_Gray 2 (2), Story (5), Kim (4). DP_Colorado 4, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Hampson (8), Caratini (4), Machado (5), Darvish (1). 3B_Grisham (2). HR_Machado (6). SB_Story (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray L,4-4 5 2-3 10 7 5 1 1
Gilbreath 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Santos 2 1 0 0 1 1
San Diego
Darvish W,4-1 7 4 0 0 0 10
Crismatt 2 0 0 0 0 2

Darvish pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Gray (Cronenworth). WP_Gray, Gilbreath.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:55. A_15,250 (40,209).

