San Diego 9, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|0
|9
|
|Walton ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Mills p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Godoy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Haggerty lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Nottingham 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Mayfield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Dunn p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Misiewicz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dugger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kelenic ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|9
|8
|9
|4
|9
|
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.193
|Profar cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Cronenworth 2b-ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|3
|3
|6
|1
|0
|.309
|Nola 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Myers rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Kim 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|a-Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Crismatt p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|000
|010
|001_2
|9
|1
|San Diego
|010
|003
|41x_9
|8
|0
a-struck out for Darvish in the 7th. b-grounded out for Dugger in the 8th.
E_Godoy (1). LOB_Seattle 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Haggerty (3), Dunn (1), Haniger (11), Profar (4). 3B_Pham (2), Kim (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (12), off Dunn; Tatis Jr. (13), off Dugger. RBIs_Dunn (1), Godoy (1), Tatis Jr. 6 (26), Myers (16), Caratini (20), Kim (13). SB_Lewis (2). SF_Myers.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Nottingham, Walton, Mayfield); San Diego 4 (Pham, Kim, Profar). RISP_Seattle 3 for 14; San Diego 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Mayfield, Darvish, Caratini. GIDP_Mayfield, Godoy.
DP_San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|71
|3.40
|Misiewicz, L, 2-3
|0
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|5.87
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.08
|Dugger
|1
|
|2
|4
|3
|1
|2
|22
|4.15
|Mills
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|12.15
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 5-1
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|93
|1.75
|Crismatt
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|30
|2.55
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 3-2. HBP_Mills (Caratini), Crismatt (Lewis).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:55. A_15,250 (40,209).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments