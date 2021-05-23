San Diego 9, Seattle 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 9 2 0 9 Walton ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Mills p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Lewis cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .240 Godoy c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .200 Haggerty lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .186 Nottingham 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .100 Mayfield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .071 Dunn p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Misiewicz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dugger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kelenic ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .135

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 9 8 9 4 9 Pham lf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .193 Profar cf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .260 Cronenworth 2b-ss 3 2 1 0 0 0 .305 Tatis Jr. ss 3 3 3 6 1 0 .309 Nola 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Myers rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .250 Caratini c 3 1 0 1 0 1 .233 Kim 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .214 Darvish p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .045 a-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Crismatt p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Seattle 000 010 001_2 9 1 San Diego 010 003 41x_9 8 0

a-struck out for Darvish in the 7th. b-grounded out for Dugger in the 8th.

E_Godoy (1). LOB_Seattle 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Haggerty (3), Dunn (1), Haniger (11), Profar (4). 3B_Pham (2), Kim (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (12), off Dunn; Tatis Jr. (13), off Dugger. RBIs_Dunn (1), Godoy (1), Tatis Jr. 6 (26), Myers (16), Caratini (20), Kim (13). SB_Lewis (2). SF_Myers.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Nottingham, Walton, Mayfield); San Diego 4 (Pham, Kim, Profar). RISP_Seattle 3 for 14; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Mayfield, Darvish, Caratini. GIDP_Mayfield, Godoy.

DP_San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunn 5 1 1 1 3 4 71 3.40 Misiewicz, L, 2-3 0 4 3 3 0 0 20 5.87 Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.08 Dugger 1 2 4 3 1 2 22 4.15 Mills 1 1 1 1 0 2 9 12.15

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, W, 5-1 7 7 1 1 0 5 93 1.75 Crismatt 2 2 1 1 0 4 30 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 3-2. HBP_Mills (Caratini), Crismatt (Lewis).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:55. A_15,250 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.