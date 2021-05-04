San Francisco 12, Colorado 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|12
|12
|12
|4
|5
|
|Tauchman rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Belt 1b
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.231
|Posey c
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.382
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Slater rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Crawford ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.227
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.194
|Vosler 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Longoria ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Sanchez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Ruf ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wisler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|3
|6
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.317
|Story ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Trejo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Nuñez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Fuentes 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Márquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Chacín p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Daza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|1000
|002
|0_12
|12
|1
|Colorado
|000
|400
|0_4
|7
|0
a-popped out for Chacín in the 4th. b-grounded out for Vosler in the 5th. c-walked for Sanchez in the 5th. d-walked for Gilbreath in the 6th.
E_Vosler (1). LOB_San Francisco 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Tauchman (2), Duggar (2). HR_Belt (5), off Chacín; Posey (7), off Chacín; Crawford (5), off Gilbreath; Tapia (4), off Sanchez. RBIs_Belt 5 (16), Dickerson (12), Flores 2 (10), Duggar (1), Posey (10), Crawford 2 (12), Tapia 4 (17). SB_Hampson (7), Story (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Flores); Colorado 6 (Blackmon 2, Chacín, Cron, McMahon). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 8; Colorado 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Vosler, Fuentes, Tapia. GIDP_Flores.
DP_Colorado 1 (Fuentes, McMahon, Cron).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|83
|3.18
|Álvarez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|2.89
|Wisler, W, 1-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|8.44
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 1-3
|
|2-3
|6
|8
|8
|2
|1
|36
|6.21
|Chacín
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|41
|5.84
|Gilbreath
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|32
|9.00
|Sheffield
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-0, Chacín 3-3. HBP_Sanchez (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, John Libka.
T_2:38.
