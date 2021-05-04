San Francisco 12, Colorado 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 12 12 12 4 5 Tauchman rf-lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .316 Belt 1b 4 2 3 5 0 0 .231 Posey c 4 3 3 1 0 0 .382 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .216 Slater rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Crawford ss 2 2 2 2 2 0 .227 Flores 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .194 Vosler 3b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .200 b-Longoria ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Duggar cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .154 Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Ruf ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wisler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 7 4 3 6 Tapia lf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .317 Story ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .295 Trejo ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .278 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Hampson cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .257 Nuñez c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .228 Fuentes 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .210 Márquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Chacín p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Daza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .284 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco 1000 002 0_12 12 1 Colorado 000 400 0_4 7 0

a-popped out for Chacín in the 4th. b-grounded out for Vosler in the 5th. c-walked for Sanchez in the 5th. d-walked for Gilbreath in the 6th.

E_Vosler (1). LOB_San Francisco 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Tauchman (2), Duggar (2). HR_Belt (5), off Chacín; Posey (7), off Chacín; Crawford (5), off Gilbreath; Tapia (4), off Sanchez. RBIs_Belt 5 (16), Dickerson (12), Flores 2 (10), Duggar (1), Posey (10), Crawford 2 (12), Tapia 4 (17). SB_Hampson (7), Story (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Flores); Colorado 6 (Blackmon 2, Chacín, Cron, McMahon). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 8; Colorado 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Vosler, Fuentes, Tapia. GIDP_Flores.

DP_Colorado 1 (Fuentes, McMahon, Cron).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 4 7 4 4 1 4 83 3.18 Álvarez 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 26 2.89 Wisler, W, 1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 21 8.44

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez, L, 1-3 2-3 6 8 8 2 1 36 6.21 Chacín 3 1-3 4 2 2 1 0 41 5.84 Gilbreath 2 2 2 2 1 3 32 9.00 Sheffield 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-0, Chacín 3-3. HBP_Sanchez (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, John Libka.

T_2:38.

