San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 4 17 Tauchman cf-lf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .197 Ruf 1b 5 0 1 0 0 4 .226 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .226 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Crawford ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .248 Flores 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .219 1-Dubón pr-2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Dickerson lf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .230 Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Casali c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .094 DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 c-Duggar ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 2 8 Winker lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .350 Castellanos rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .338 Suárez 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .158 Naquin cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267 Farmer ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .226 d-Moustakas ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Blandino 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Payton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299

San Francisco 000 300 100_4 8 0 Cincinnati 100 000 010_2 8 0

a-struck out for Castillo in the 5th. b-lined out for Hembree in the 7th. c-struck out for DeSclafani in the 8th. d-struck out for Farmer in the 8th. e-popped out for Hendrix in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 2nd.

LOB_San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Dickerson (2), Yastrzemski (10). HR_Dickerson (4), off Castillo; Crawford (10), off Hembree; Winker (8), off DeSclafani; Castellanos (11), off Littell. RBIs_Dickerson 3 (16), Crawford (23), Winker (23), Castellanos (26). CS_Castellanos (1). S_DeSclafani.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (DeSclafani, Dubón, Ruf); Cincinnati 2 (Castillo, Suárez). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 4.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani, W, 4-1 7 6 1 1 2 7 107 2.03 Littell, H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 1.17 McGee, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.82

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 1-6 5 6 3 3 3 11 91 7.44 Doolittle 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 4.02 Hembree 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 26 0.82 Hendrix 2 0 0 0 0 4 27 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0. IBB_off Castillo (Casali).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_2:52. A_8,745 (42,319).

