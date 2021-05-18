San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|4
|17
|
|Tauchman cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.197
|Ruf 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.226
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Flores 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|1-Dubón pr-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.230
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.094
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Duggar ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|8
|
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.350
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.338
|Suárez 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Naquin cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|d-Moustakas ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Blandino 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Castillo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Akiyama ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Payton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|San Francisco
|000
|300
|100_4
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|010_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Castillo in the 5th. b-lined out for Hembree in the 7th. c-struck out for DeSclafani in the 8th. d-struck out for Farmer in the 8th. e-popped out for Hendrix in the 9th.
1-ran for Flores in the 2nd.
LOB_San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Dickerson (2), Yastrzemski (10). HR_Dickerson (4), off Castillo; Crawford (10), off Hembree; Winker (8), off DeSclafani; Castellanos (11), off Littell. RBIs_Dickerson 3 (16), Crawford (23), Winker (23), Castellanos (26). CS_Castellanos (1). S_DeSclafani.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (DeSclafani, Dubón, Ruf); Cincinnati 2 (Castillo, Suárez). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 4.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani, W, 4-1
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|107
|2.03
|Littell, H, 3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|1.17
|McGee, S, 11-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.82
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 1-6
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|11
|91
|7.44
|Doolittle
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.02
|Hembree
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|0.82
|Hendrix
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0. IBB_off Castillo (Casali).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.
T_2:52. A_8,745 (42,319).
