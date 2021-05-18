Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 9:47 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 4 17
Tauchman cf-lf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .197
Ruf 1b 5 0 1 0 0 4 .226
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .226
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Crawford ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .248
Flores 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .219
1-Dubón pr-2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .244
Dickerson lf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .230
Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Casali c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .094
DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
c-Duggar ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 2 8
Winker lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .350
Castellanos rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .338
Suárez 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .158
Naquin cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267
Farmer ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .226
d-Moustakas ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Blandino 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Payton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299
San Francisco 000 300 100_4 8 0
Cincinnati 100 000 010_2 8 0

a-struck out for Castillo in the 5th. b-lined out for Hembree in the 7th. c-struck out for DeSclafani in the 8th. d-struck out for Farmer in the 8th. e-popped out for Hendrix in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 2nd.

LOB_San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Dickerson (2), Yastrzemski (10). HR_Dickerson (4), off Castillo; Crawford (10), off Hembree; Winker (8), off DeSclafani; Castellanos (11), off Littell. RBIs_Dickerson 3 (16), Crawford (23), Winker (23), Castellanos (26). CS_Castellanos (1). S_DeSclafani.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (DeSclafani, Dubón, Ruf); Cincinnati 2 (Castillo, Suárez). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 4.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
DeSclafani, W, 4-1 7 6 1 1 2 7 107 2.03
Littell, H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 1.17
McGee, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.82
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 1-6 5 6 3 3 3 11 91 7.44
Doolittle 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 4.02
Hembree 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 26 0.82
Hendrix 2 0 0 0 0 4 27 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0. IBB_off Castillo (Casali).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_2:52. A_8,745 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research