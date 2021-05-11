Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 12:49 am
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 3 12
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .283
Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .289
Gallo rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .214
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266
Dahl cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .222
c-Ibáñez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Heim c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
d-A.García ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Sborz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Davis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 4 2 6 11
Tauchman lf 1 1 0 0 3 1 .233
Yastrzemski rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .223
Longoria 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .263
Belt 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .232
Dubón 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Flores 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .234
Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .106
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Baragar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slater cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Texas 100 000 100_2 4 1
San Francisco 200 002 00x_4 4 1

a-walked for Sborz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Littell in the 8th. c-grounded out for Dahl in the 9th. d-struck out for Heim in the 9th.

E_Culberson (4), Tauchman (1). LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yastrzemski (9). HR_Dahl (3), off Webb. RBIs_Gallo (17), Dahl (10), Yastrzemski (7), Belt (21). SB_Tauchman (0), Kiner-Falefa (7), Dahl (1). CS_Tauchman (1), Dahl (1).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Dahl, Gallo, Heim, Solak); San Francisco 3 (Casali, Ruf). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Longoria.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 1-3 5 2 2 2 5 6 83 6.63
Sborz 1 1 2 0 1 1 30 3.60
de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.76
Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.86
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb, W, 2-3 6 3 2 1 2 10 92 4.74
Doval, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.48
Baragar, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Littell, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
McGee, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Baragar 1-0, Littell 1-0. HBP_Webb (Kiner-Falefa), de Geus (Yastrzemski). WP_Lyles, Sborz, Rodríguez, Webb. PB_Casali (1).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:00. A_7,268 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Monterey seizes massive haul of illicit weapons in the North Arabian Sea