San Francisco 4, Texas 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|3
|12
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Dahl cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|c-Ibáñez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|d-A.García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Sborz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|2
|6
|11
|
|Tauchman lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.233
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.223
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Dubón 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Flores 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Casali c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.106
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Baragar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Slater cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Texas
|100
|000
|100_2
|4
|1
|San Francisco
|200
|002
|00x_4
|4
|1
a-walked for Sborz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Littell in the 8th. c-grounded out for Dahl in the 9th. d-struck out for Heim in the 9th.
E_Culberson (4), Tauchman (1). LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yastrzemski (9). HR_Dahl (3), off Webb. RBIs_Gallo (17), Dahl (10), Yastrzemski (7), Belt (21). SB_Tauchman (0), Kiner-Falefa (7), Dahl (1). CS_Tauchman (1), Dahl (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Dahl, Gallo, Heim, Solak); San Francisco 3 (Casali, Ruf). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Longoria.
DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 1-3
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|5
|6
|83
|6.63
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|30
|3.60
|de Geus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.76
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.86
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 2-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|1
|2
|10
|92
|4.74
|Doval, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.48
|Baragar, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Littell, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|McGee, S, 10-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Baragar 1-0, Littell 1-0. HBP_Webb (Kiner-Falefa), de Geus (Yastrzemski). WP_Lyles, Sborz, Rodríguez, Webb. PB_Casali (1).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:00. A_7,268 (41,915).
Comments