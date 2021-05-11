San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 3 12 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .283 Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .289 Gallo rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .214 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266 Dahl cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .222 c-Ibáñez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .295 Heim c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 d-A.García ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Sborz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Davis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 4 2 6 11 Tauchman lf 1 1 0 0 3 1 .233 Yastrzemski rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .223 Longoria 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .263 Belt 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .232 Dubón 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Flores 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .234 Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .106 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Baragar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Slater cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226

Texas 100 000 100_2 4 1 San Francisco 200 002 00x_4 4 1

a-walked for Sborz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Littell in the 8th. c-grounded out for Dahl in the 9th. d-struck out for Heim in the 9th.

E_Culberson (4), Tauchman (1). LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yastrzemski (9). HR_Dahl (3), off Webb. RBIs_Gallo (17), Dahl (10), Yastrzemski (7), Belt (21). SB_Tauchman (0), Kiner-Falefa (7), Dahl (1). CS_Tauchman (1), Dahl (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Dahl, Gallo, Heim, Solak); San Francisco 3 (Casali, Ruf). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Longoria.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 1-3 5 2 2 2 5 6 83 6.63 Sborz 1 1 2 0 1 1 30 3.60 de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.76 Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.86

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, W, 2-3 6 3 2 1 2 10 92 4.74 Doval, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.48 Baragar, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Littell, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 McGee, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Baragar 1-0, Littell 1-0. HBP_Webb (Kiner-Falefa), de Geus (Yastrzemski). WP_Lyles, Sborz, Rodríguez, Webb. PB_Casali (1).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:00. A_7,268 (41,915).

