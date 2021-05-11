San Francisco 4, Texas 2

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|2
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dahl cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Flores 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ibáñez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baragar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sborz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Slater cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|San Francisco
|200
|002
|00x
|—
|4
E_Culberson (4), Tauchman (1). DP_Texas 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yastrzemski (9). HR_Dahl (3). SB_Tauchman (0), Kiner-Falefa (7), Dahl (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles L,1-3
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|5
|6
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|de Geus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb W,2-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|1
|2
|10
|Doval H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baragar H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Littell H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee S,10-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Baragar pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Webb (Kiner-Falefa), de Geus (Yastrzemski). WP_Lyles, Sborz, Rodríguez, Webb.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:00. A_7,268 (41,915).
