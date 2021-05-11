San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Texas San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 28 4 4 2 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 1 1 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 Yastrzemski rf 2 1 1 1 Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 0 0 Gallo rf 4 0 0 1 Belt 1b 3 0 1 1 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 Dubón 2b 1 0 1 0 Dahl cf 3 1 2 1 Flores 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 Ibáñez ph 1 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 0 0 Heim c 3 0 0 0 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 A.García ph 1 0 0 0 Baragar p 0 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 Littell p 0 0 0 0 Sborz p 0 0 0 0 Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 Davis ph 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Webb p 2 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Doval p 0 0 0 0 Slater cf 1 0 0 0

Texas 100 000 100 — 2 San Francisco 200 002 00x — 4

E_Culberson (4), Tauchman (1). DP_Texas 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yastrzemski (9). HR_Dahl (3). SB_Tauchman (0), Kiner-Falefa (7), Dahl (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Lyles L,1-3 5 2 2 2 5 6 Sborz 1 1 2 0 1 1 de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 2

San Francisco Webb W,2-3 6 3 2 1 2 10 Doval H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Baragar H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Littell H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 McGee S,10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Baragar pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Webb (Kiner-Falefa), de Geus (Yastrzemski). WP_Lyles, Sborz, Rodríguez, Webb.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:00. A_7,268 (41,915).

