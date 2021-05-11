Trending:
San Francisco 4, Texas 2

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 12:51 am
< a min read
      
Texas San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 28 4 4 2
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 1 1 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 Yastrzemski rf 2 1 1 1
Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 0 0
Gallo rf 4 0 0 1 Belt 1b 3 0 1 1
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 Dubón 2b 1 0 1 0
Dahl cf 3 1 2 1 Flores 2b-1b 3 0 0 0
Ibáñez ph 1 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 0 0
Heim c 3 0 0 0 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0
A.García ph 1 0 0 0 Baragar p 0 0 0 0
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 Littell p 0 0 0 0
Sborz p 0 0 0 0 Ruf ph 1 0 0 0
Davis ph 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Webb p 2 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Doval p 0 0 0 0
Slater cf 1 0 0 0
Texas 100 000 100 2
San Francisco 200 002 00x 4

E_Culberson (4), Tauchman (1). DP_Texas 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yastrzemski (9). HR_Dahl (3). SB_Tauchman (0), Kiner-Falefa (7), Dahl (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles L,1-3 5 2 2 2 5 6
Sborz 1 1 2 0 1 1
de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Webb W,2-3 6 3 2 1 2 10
Doval H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Baragar H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Littell H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
McGee S,10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Baragar pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Webb (Kiner-Falefa), de Geus (Yastrzemski). WP_Lyles, Sborz, Rodríguez, Webb.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:00. A_7,268 (41,915).

