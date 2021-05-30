San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|5
|11
|
|Slater rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|a-Yastrzemski ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|b-Wade Jr. ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Dubón ss-2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.239
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Casali c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.104
|Tauchman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Gausman p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crawford ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|5
|4
|1
|11
|
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Muncy 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.281
|Beaty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.154
|Lux ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|McKinstry 3b-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|e-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Turner ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|San Francisco
|301
|100
|000_5
|8
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|022_4
|5
|0
a-walked for Slater in the 7th. b-singled for Flores in the 7th. c-grounded out for García in the 8th. d-struck out for González in the 8th. e-struck out for McKinstry in the 9th.
E_Dubón (1), Longoria (1), McGee (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Lux (5), Barnes (5). HR_Dubón (3), off Kershaw; Slater (7), off Kershaw; Muncy (13), off Littell; Pujols (3), off McGee. RBIs_Longoria (27), Dubón 2 (16), Slater (17), Gausman (1), Muncy 2 (30), Pujols 2 (10). CS_Longoria (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Slater, Gausman, Duggar, Yastrzemski); Los Angeles 1 (McKinstry). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 13; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Longoria, Tauchman, Dickerson.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 6-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|72
|1.40
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.15
|Littell
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|1.98
|McGee, S, 12-14
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|12
|4.37
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 7-4
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|3
|6
|104
|3.33
|Kelly
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|9.00
|González
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.45
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.52
Inherited runners-scored_González 3-0. HBP_González (Tauchman). WP_Kershaw.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:07. A_18,155 (56,000).
