San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 8 5 5 11 Slater rf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .230 a-Yastrzemski ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .268 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 b-Wade Jr. ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .353 Longoria 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .265 Dubón ss-2b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .239 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .295 Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .104 Tauchman lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .198 Gausman p 3 0 1 1 0 2 .190 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 5 4 1 11 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Muncy 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .281 Beaty rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .154 Lux ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .237 McKinstry 3b-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267 e-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Barnes c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Turner ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272

San Francisco 301 100 000_5 8 2 Los Angeles 000 000 022_4 5 0

a-walked for Slater in the 7th. b-singled for Flores in the 7th. c-grounded out for García in the 8th. d-struck out for González in the 8th. e-struck out for McKinstry in the 9th.

E_Dubón (1), Longoria (1), McGee (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Lux (5), Barnes (5). HR_Dubón (3), off Kershaw; Slater (7), off Kershaw; Muncy (13), off Littell; Pujols (3), off McGee. RBIs_Longoria (27), Dubón 2 (16), Slater (17), Gausman (1), Muncy 2 (30), Pujols 2 (10). CS_Longoria (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Slater, Gausman, Duggar, Yastrzemski); Los Angeles 1 (McKinstry). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 13; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Tauchman, Dickerson.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 6-0 6 2 0 0 0 7 72 1.40 García 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 4.15 Littell 1 2 2 2 0 2 16 1.98 McGee, S, 12-14 1 1 2 1 0 2 12 4.37

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, L, 7-4 6 7 5 5 3 6 104 3.33 Kelly 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 28 9.00 González 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.45 Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.52

Inherited runners-scored_González 3-0. HBP_González (Tauchman). WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:07. A_18,155 (56,000).

