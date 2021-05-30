On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 7:33 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 8 5 5 11
Slater rf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .230
a-Yastrzemski ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .268
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
b-Wade Jr. ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .353
Longoria 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .265
Dubón ss-2b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .239
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .295
Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .104
Tauchman lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .198
Gausman p 3 0 1 1 0 2 .190
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 5 4 1 11
Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Muncy 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .281
Beaty rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .154
Lux ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Pujols 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .237
McKinstry 3b-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267
e-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Barnes c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Turner ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
San Francisco 301 100 000_5 8 2
Los Angeles 000 000 022_4 5 0

a-walked for Slater in the 7th. b-singled for Flores in the 7th. c-grounded out for García in the 8th. d-struck out for González in the 8th. e-struck out for McKinstry in the 9th.

E_Dubón (1), Longoria (1), McGee (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Lux (5), Barnes (5). HR_Dubón (3), off Kershaw; Slater (7), off Kershaw; Muncy (13), off Littell; Pujols (3), off McGee. RBIs_Longoria (27), Dubón 2 (16), Slater (17), Gausman (1), Muncy 2 (30), Pujols 2 (10). CS_Longoria (1).

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Slater, Gausman, Duggar, Yastrzemski); Los Angeles 1 (McKinstry). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 13; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Tauchman, Dickerson.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 6-0 6 2 0 0 0 7 72 1.40
García 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 4.15
Littell 1 2 2 2 0 2 16 1.98
McGee, S, 12-14 1 1 2 1 0 2 12 4.37
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, L, 7-4 6 7 5 5 3 6 104 3.33
Kelly 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 28 9.00
González 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.45
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.52

Inherited runners-scored_González 3-0. HBP_González (Tauchman). WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:07. A_18,155 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor