San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|6
|
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Ward cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Rojas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Ohtani ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Bemboom c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Bundy p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Lagares rf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|5
|6
|9
|
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.350
|b-Flores ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|Dickerson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|c-Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Tropeano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Longoria 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Dubón 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.253
|Solano 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Tauchman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000_1
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|211
|20x_6
|7
|0
a-struck out for Cueto in the 7th. b-doubled for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Dickerson in the 7th. d-walked for Quijada in the 9th.
E_Rendon (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Walsh (11), Duggar (5), Flores (5). 3B_Wong (1). HR_Longoria (9), off Bundy; Wade Jr. (1), off Bundy; Dubón (4), off Bundy. RBIs_Bemboom (2), Longoria 2 (29), Wade Jr. (2), Dubón (17), Flores (16). S_Cueto.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rendon, Bemboom); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Slater, Flores). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Yastrzemski. LIDP_Wong. GIDP_Solano.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Wong, Walsh); San Francisco 1 (Flores).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 0-6
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|92
|6.49
|Claudio
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.82
|Strickland
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|9.00
|Quijada
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|37
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 4-1
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|97
|3.45
|Tropeano
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-2. IBB_off Quijada (Posey). HBP_Cueto 2 (Ward,Ward). WP_Quijada.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:58. A_13,144 (41,915).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments