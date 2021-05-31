Trending:
San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 7:16 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 1 6
Upton lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .209
Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .306
Ward cf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Rojas rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Ohtani ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Bemboom c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .222
Bundy p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Lagares rf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Fletcher ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 7 5 6 9
Wade Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .350
b-Flores ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .239
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Posey c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .323
Dickerson lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .212
c-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Tropeano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .274
Dubón 3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .244
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .253
Solano 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259
Duggar cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .308
Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Tauchman ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .195
Los Angeles 010 000 000_1 6 1
San Francisco 000 211 20x_6 7 0

a-struck out for Cueto in the 7th. b-doubled for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Dickerson in the 7th. d-walked for Quijada in the 9th.

E_Rendon (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Walsh (11), Duggar (5), Flores (5). 3B_Wong (1). HR_Longoria (9), off Bundy; Wade Jr. (1), off Bundy; Dubón (4), off Bundy. RBIs_Bemboom (2), Longoria 2 (29), Wade Jr. (2), Dubón (17), Flores (16). S_Cueto.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rendon, Bemboom); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Slater, Flores). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Yastrzemski. LIDP_Wong. GIDP_Solano.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Wong, Walsh); San Francisco 1 (Flores).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 0-6 5 2-3 5 4 4 2 5 92 6.49
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.82
Strickland 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 9.00
Quijada 1 2-3 1 0 0 3 3 37 0.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, W, 4-1 7 5 1 1 0 5 97 3.45
Tropeano 2 1 0 0 1 1 29 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-2. IBB_off Quijada (Posey). HBP_Cueto 2 (Ward,Ward). WP_Quijada.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58. A_13,144 (41,915).

