San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 1 6 Upton lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .209 Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .306 Ward cf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Rojas rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Ohtani ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Bemboom c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .222 Bundy p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Lagares rf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Fletcher ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 7 5 6 9 Wade Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .350 b-Flores ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .239 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Posey c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .323 Dickerson lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .212 c-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Tropeano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Longoria 3b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .274 Dubón 3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .244 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .253 Solano 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259 Duggar cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .308 Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Tauchman ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .195

Los Angeles 010 000 000_1 6 1 San Francisco 000 211 20x_6 7 0

a-struck out for Cueto in the 7th. b-doubled for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Dickerson in the 7th. d-walked for Quijada in the 9th.

E_Rendon (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Walsh (11), Duggar (5), Flores (5). 3B_Wong (1). HR_Longoria (9), off Bundy; Wade Jr. (1), off Bundy; Dubón (4), off Bundy. RBIs_Bemboom (2), Longoria 2 (29), Wade Jr. (2), Dubón (17), Flores (16). S_Cueto.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rendon, Bemboom); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Slater, Flores). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Yastrzemski. LIDP_Wong. GIDP_Solano.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Wong, Walsh); San Francisco 1 (Flores).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 0-6 5 2-3 5 4 4 2 5 92 6.49 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.82 Strickland 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 9.00 Quijada 1 2-3 1 0 0 3 3 37 0.00

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, W, 4-1 7 5 1 1 0 5 97 3.45 Tropeano 2 1 0 0 1 1 29 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-2. IBB_off Quijada (Posey). HBP_Cueto 2 (Ward,Ward). WP_Quijada.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58. A_13,144 (41,915).

