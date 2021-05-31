San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|5
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Flores ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ward cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tropeano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ohtani ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Solano 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bundy p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lagares rf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|211
|20x
|—
|6
E_Rendon (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Walsh (11), Duggar (5), Flores (5). 3B_Wong (1). HR_Longoria (9), Wade Jr. (1), Dubón (4). S_Cueto (4).
|Los Angeles
|Bundy L,0-6
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Claudio
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Quijada
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|San Francisco
|Cueto W,4-1
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Tropeano
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Cueto 2 (Ward,Ward). WP_Quijada.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:58. A_13,144 (41,915).
