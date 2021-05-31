Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 7:18 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 30 6 7 5
Upton lf 4 0 2 0 Wade Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1
Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 Flores ph-1b 2 0 1 1
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0 Posey c 3 0 0 0
Ward cf-rf 2 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 2 1 0 0
Rojas rf 3 0 0 0 Slater ph 1 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Tropeano p 0 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 2 1 2 2
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Dubón 3b 2 1 1 1
Ohtani ph 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0
Bemboom c 4 0 0 1 Solano 2b 3 1 0 0
Bundy p 2 0 1 0 Duggar cf 4 1 2 0
Lagares rf-cf 1 0 0 0 Cueto p 1 0 0 0
Fletcher ss 3 0 0 0 Tauchman ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 010 000 000 1
San Francisco 000 211 20x 6

E_Rendon (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Walsh (11), Duggar (5), Flores (5). 3B_Wong (1). HR_Longoria (9), Wade Jr. (1), Dubón (4). S_Cueto (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy L,0-6 5 2-3 5 4 4 2 5
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Strickland 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Quijada 1 2-3 1 0 0 3 3
San Francisco
Cueto W,4-1 7 5 1 1 0 5
Tropeano 2 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Cueto 2 (Ward,Ward). WP_Quijada.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:58. A_13,144 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden, Def. Sec. Austin and JCS Chairman Gen. Milley at National Memorial Day Observance