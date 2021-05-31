San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 30 6 7 5 Upton lf 4 0 2 0 Wade Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 Flores ph-1b 2 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0 Posey c 3 0 0 0 Ward cf-rf 2 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 2 1 0 0 Rojas rf 3 0 0 0 Slater ph 1 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Tropeano p 0 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 2 1 2 2 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Dubón 3b 2 1 1 1 Ohtani ph 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 Bemboom c 4 0 0 1 Solano 2b 3 1 0 0 Bundy p 2 0 1 0 Duggar cf 4 1 2 0 Lagares rf-cf 1 0 0 0 Cueto p 1 0 0 0 Fletcher ss 3 0 0 0 Tauchman ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 010 000 000 — 1 San Francisco 000 211 20x — 6

E_Rendon (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Walsh (11), Duggar (5), Flores (5). 3B_Wong (1). HR_Longoria (9), Wade Jr. (1), Dubón (4). S_Cueto (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Bundy L,0-6 5 2-3 5 4 4 2 5 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Strickland 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Quijada 1 2-3 1 0 0 3 3

San Francisco Cueto W,4-1 7 5 1 1 0 5 Tropeano 2 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Cueto 2 (Ward,Ward). WP_Quijada.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58. A_13,144 (41,915).

