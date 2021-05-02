San Francisco 7, San Diego 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|5
|7
|7
|10
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Longoria 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Tauchman rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.313
|Flores 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.190
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Duggar cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|Casali c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.121
|Gausman p
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|b-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Baragar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Slater rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|1
|9
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Profar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Musgrove p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Northcraft p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|San Francisco
|004
|020
|001_7
|5
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000_1
|8
|1
a-flied out for Musgrove in the 5th. b-popped out for Gausman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Johnson in the 7th. d-popped out for Northcraft in the 9th.
E_Musgrove (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Grisham (4). 3B_La Stella (1). HR_Tauchman (1), off Musgrove; Tatis Jr. (8), off Gausman. RBIs_La Stella 2 (5), Tauchman 4 (5), Flores (8), Tatis Jr. (12). S_Gausman.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Flores); San Diego 3 (Machado, Caratini, Profar). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Belt.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Machado, Hosmer).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 2-0
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|95
|2.04
|Baragar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.08
|Doval
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.40
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 2-3
|5
|
|4
|6
|5
|2
|6
|85
|2.38
|Kela
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.72
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.91
|Northcraft
|2
|
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|46
|3.00
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:10. A_15,250 (40,209).
