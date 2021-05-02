Trending:
San Francisco 7, San Diego 1

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 7:40 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 5 7 7 10
La Stella 2b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .235
Longoria 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Tauchman rf-lf 4 1 1 4 1 1 .313
Flores 3b-2b 4 0 0 1 1 1 .190
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dubón ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Duggar cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .111
Casali c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .121
Gausman p 1 2 1 0 0 0 .100
b-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Baragar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slater rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 8 1 1 9
Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .321
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .240
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Pham lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .205
Profar rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
a-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Northcraft p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
San Francisco 004 020 001_7 5 0
San Diego 100 000 000_1 8 1

a-flied out for Musgrove in the 5th. b-popped out for Gausman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Johnson in the 7th. d-popped out for Northcraft in the 9th.

E_Musgrove (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Grisham (4). 3B_La Stella (1). HR_Tauchman (1), off Musgrove; Tatis Jr. (8), off Gausman. RBIs_La Stella 2 (5), Tauchman 4 (5), Flores (8), Tatis Jr. (12). S_Gausman.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Flores); San Diego 3 (Machado, Caratini, Profar). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Belt.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Machado, Hosmer).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 2-0 6 6 1 1 1 6 95 2.04
Baragar 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.08
Doval 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.40
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, L, 2-3 5 4 6 5 2 6 85 2.38
Kela 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.72
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.91
Northcraft 2 0 1 1 5 2 46 3.00

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:10. A_15,250 (40,209).

