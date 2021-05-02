San Francisco 7, San Diego 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 5 7 7 10 La Stella 2b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .235 Longoria 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Tauchman rf-lf 4 1 1 4 1 1 .313 Flores 3b-2b 4 0 0 1 1 1 .190 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dubón ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200 Duggar cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .111 Casali c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .121 Gausman p 1 2 1 0 0 0 .100 b-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Baragar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Slater rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 1 9 Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .321 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .240 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Pham lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .205 Profar rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215 Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 a-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Northcraft p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216

San Francisco 004 020 001_7 5 0 San Diego 100 000 000_1 8 1

a-flied out for Musgrove in the 5th. b-popped out for Gausman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Johnson in the 7th. d-popped out for Northcraft in the 9th.

E_Musgrove (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Grisham (4). 3B_La Stella (1). HR_Tauchman (1), off Musgrove; Tatis Jr. (8), off Gausman. RBIs_La Stella 2 (5), Tauchman 4 (5), Flores (8), Tatis Jr. (12). S_Gausman.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Flores); San Diego 3 (Machado, Caratini, Profar). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Belt.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Machado, Hosmer).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 2-0 6 6 1 1 1 6 95 2.04 Baragar 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.08 Doval 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.40

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, L, 2-3 5 4 6 5 2 6 85 2.38 Kela 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.72 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.91 Northcraft 2 0 1 1 5 2 46 3.00

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:10. A_15,250 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.