Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco Giants to visit the Colorado Rockies

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 2:28 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (17-11, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-18, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 5:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (3-0, 1.50 ERA, .61 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Rockies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Buster Posey and the Giants will take on the Rockies Tuesday.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Rockies are 5-15 against teams from the NL West. Colorado ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .246 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the club with an average of .320.

The Giants are 8-4 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.00. Anthony DeSclafani leads the team with a 2.00 earned run average.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-3. Alex Wood earned his third victory and Curt Casali went 0-for-2 with two RBIs for San Francisco. German Marquez registered his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 20 RBIs and is batting .274.

Buster Posey leads the Giants with nine extra base hits and nine RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: (right groin), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Yency Almonte: (hand), Trevor Story: (hand), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

        Read more: Sports News

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (oblique), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season