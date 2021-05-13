Trending:
San Jose Earthquakes host the Portland Timbers in conference action

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Portland Timbers (1-3-0) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-2-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +128, Portland +184, Draw +266; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes face the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall and 4-2-5 at home in the 2020 season. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and registered 26 assists.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-2-4 on the road. Portland scored 55 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 40.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Oswaldo Alanis (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

