Sassuolo forward Raspadori gets 1st call up to Italy’s squad

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 2:55 pm
1 min read
      

ROME (AP) — Sassuolo’s 21-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori received his first call-up to Italy’s national team Monday when coach Roberto Mancini named a 33-man squad for the Azzurri’s first European Championship warmup game.

Italy hosts San Marino in Cagliari, Sardinia, next week for a friendly.

Raspadori has scored six goals in 27 Serie A matches this season.

Four players who are currently injured — Marco Verratti, Leonardo Spinnazola, Francesco Acerbi and Lorenzo Pellegrini — were also included in the squad.

Chelsea players Jorginho and Emerson were left out as they have to prepare for the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Italy is in a group with Turkey, Switzerland and Wales for the European Championship. The opening game of the tournament features Italy against Turkey in Rome on June 11.

Italy will also host the Czech Republic on June 4 in a friendly.

The Azzurri are on a 25-match unbeaten run.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Lazzari (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Moise Kean (Paris Saint-Germain), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

