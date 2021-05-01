Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RHP Lance Lynn from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luis González to alternate training site.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RF Franmil Reyes on the paternity list. Recalled RF Daniel Johnson from alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Ryan McBroom to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Kris Bubic from Omaha (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Darren O’Day on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 30. Recalled RHP Michael King from alternate site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHPs Louis Head and Trevor Richards to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated LHPs Rich Hill and Cody Reed from the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Keegan Thompson from alternate training site.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele for the remainder of the season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on T Mike McGlinchey for the 2022 season.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Swayman from the minor league taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the minor league taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW John Quenneville from Rockford (AHL) loan.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Colorado (AHL) loan. Reassigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL) from the taxi squad and Gs Adam Werner and Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled Cs Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling from Laval (AHL) loan and placed on taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Wyatte Wylie from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan to taxi squad. Reassigned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned D Jacob Middleton to San Jose (AHL) from taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned D Martin Marincin and G Veini Vehvilainen to Toronto (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Iowa F Cody McLeod for one-game as a consequence of his actions in a game on April 30 at Chicago.
GRAND RAPID GRIFFINS — Signed LW Kirill Tyutyayev to a one-year standard player contract.
STOCKTON HEAT — Released LW Colton Beck from his professional tryout contract.
TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned D Riley McCourt to Wichita (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Loaned LW Robby Jackson to Tulsa (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Greenville D Ben Finkelstein one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions on April 30 against Jacksonville.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Suspended Chicago Red Star MF Morgan Gautrat one-game for unsportsmanlike conduct in a match on April 27 against OL Reign and Kansas City F Mariana Larroquette one-game for unsportsmanlike conduct in a match on April 26 against Houston Dash.
