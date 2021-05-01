On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 1, 2021 2:59 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RHP Lance Lynn from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luis González to alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RF Franmil Reyes on the paternity list. Recalled RF Daniel Johnson from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Ryan McBroom to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Kris Bubic from Omaha (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Darren O’Day on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 30. Recalled RHP Michael King from alternate site.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHPs Louis Head and Trevor Richards to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated LHPs Rich Hill and Cody Reed from the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Keegan Thompson from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on T Mike McGlinchey for the 2022 season.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Swayman from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the minor league taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW John Quenneville from Rockford (AHL) loan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Colorado (AHL) loan. Reassigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL) from the taxi squad and Gs Adam Werner and Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.

        Read more: Sports News

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled Cs Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling from Laval (AHL) loan and placed on taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Wyatte Wylie from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan to taxi squad. Reassigned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned D Jacob Middleton to San Jose (AHL) from taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned D Martin Marincin and G Veini Vehvilainen to Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Iowa F Cody McLeod for one-game as a consequence of his actions in a game on April 30 at Chicago.

GRAND RAPID GRIFFINS — Signed LW Kirill Tyutyayev to a one-year standard player contract.

STOCKTON HEAT — Released LW Colton Beck from his professional tryout contract.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned D Riley McCourt to Wichita (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Loaned LW Robby Jackson to Tulsa (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Greenville D Ben Finkelstein one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions on April 30 against Jacksonville.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended Chicago Red Star MF Morgan Gautrat one-game for unsportsmanlike conduct in a match on April 27 against OL Reign and Kansas City F Mariana Larroquette one-game for unsportsmanlike conduct in a match on April 26 against Houston Dash.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19