Saturday’s Transactions,

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 2:58 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed LHP Brandon Wadell of waivers from the Minnesota Twins and assigned to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jay Flaa for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Victor Reyes to Toledo (Triple-A East). Activated OF Nomar Mazara from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Erasmo Ramirez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Joe Jimenez from Toledo (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Derek Law from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Optiond RHP Cody Stashak to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated INF Travis Blankenhorn for release or assignment.

OAKLAND A’s — Placed RHP Mike Fiers on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Burch Smith from the 10-day IL.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the IL. Place RHP Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 5.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated C Yadier Molina from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Ali Sanchez to Memphis (Triple-A East).

