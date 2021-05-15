On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Saturday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Colten Brewer from Worcester (Triple-A East). Sent CF Enrique Hernandez to Worcester for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Alex McRae to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Ronald Bolanos to Omaha (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Hunter Strickland from Tampa Bay for a player to be named and cash considerations.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Jake Cave on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Rob Refsnyder from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded RHP Hunter Strickland to Los Angeles Angels for cash. Activated 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Hunter Wood from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Wes Benjamin to Round Rock. Designated C Jack Kruger for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Nick Allgeyer from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP David Phelphs from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated CF Guillermo Heredia from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Johan Camargo to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated OF Ian Happ from the 10-day injured list. Designated INF Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Kyle Freeland to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Antonio Santos from Albuquerque. Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of LHP Hoby Milner from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of INF Jake Hager from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Khalil Lee to Syracuse. Designated RHP Trevor Hildenberger for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Kyle Keller from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Indianapolis. Sent OF/INF Hunter Owen outright to Indianapolis.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed G Charlie Brown Jr. to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Kene Nwangwu to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired D William Villeneuve. Acquired C Semyon Der-Arguchintsev from Toronto (NHL) taxi squad loan.

East Coast Hocky League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cole MacDonald from injured reserve and F Hugo Roy from the reserve list. Placed F Marcus Vela on the reserve list and D Michael Downing on injured reserve, effective May 15.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Jake Massie and F Nolan LaPorte from the reserve list. Placed D Gordi Myer on the reserve list and F Greg Meireles on injured reserve, effective May 8.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Brad Barone from the reserve list. Placed G Adam Carlson on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Connor Moore from the reserve list. Place D Jordan Klimek on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Conor Landrigan from the reserve list. Placed F Darby Llewellyn on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Ryan Roth from injured reserve and F Patrick Watling and D Jesse Lees from the reserve list. Placed D Michael Prapavessis, Fs Nick Rivera and Jared Cockrel on the reserve list. Placed G Shane Starrett on injured reserve, effective May 10.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated G Evan Weninger from the reserve list. Placed G Evan Buitenhuis on the reserve list.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed 2021 F Tara McKeown to a two-year contract with an option for the third year.

